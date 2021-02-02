Manufacturing PMI: Global trade activity is showing signs of stress

Back home, akin to most Asian peers, India’s manufacturing PMI improved from 56.4 in December to 57.7 in January. In case of India, both the new orders and output indices rebounded in January. However, the pain point in terms of poor employment opportunities and rising inflation remain. "Details show that improvement was led by rises in output and new orders. The employment situation remains weak, with employment declining for the tenth month in succession, despite sustained increases in output. A lingering concern remains around rising input prices, which are showing initial signs of being passed into output prices, a trend worth watching in coming months, especially as demand conditions normalise," Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays Bank said in a note on 1 February.