A sombre December manufacturing PMI curbs enthusiasm
Summary
- December’s manufacturing PMI highlights rising cost pressures and slowing momentum, casting doubts on the resilience of India’s growth story.
The pace of business activity in India’s manufacturing sector is slowing, dimming hopes for those rooting for a sharp rebound in gross domestic product (GDP) growth.
