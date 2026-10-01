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Manufacturing PMI’s dead cat bounce

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read1 Oct 2026, 02:46 PM IST
The PMI sub-index gauging business confidence rose to a four-month high in September.
The PMI sub-index gauging business confidence rose to a four-month high in September.
Summary

The PMI for India's manufacturing sector hit a seven-month high, signaling growth driven by increased demand and job creation. Despite optimism, inflation and rising input costs may hinder future performance

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Business momentum in India’s manufacturing sector has taken a U-turn. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a seven-month high of 55.1 in September after hitting a five-year low of 52.8 in August. Faster increases in new orders and output aided recovery and supported job creation. Higher demand for electronic, food, pharmaceutical and textile products drove a sharper increase in new business intakes.

Business momentum in India’s manufacturing sector has taken a U-turn. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a seven-month high of 55.1 in September after hitting a five-year low of 52.8 in August. Faster increases in new orders and output aided recovery and supported job creation. Higher demand for electronic, food, pharmaceutical and textile products drove a sharper increase in new business intakes.

Also Read | The week ahead in numbers: Credit growth, flash PMI, Fed signals
Also Read | The week ahead in numbers: Credit growth, flash PMI, Fed signals

Indian manufacturers upgraded their output forecasts. The PMI sub-index gauging business confidence rose to a four-month high in September. This optimism was underpinned by new enquiries in the pipeline and expectations that demand conditions will remain favourable, said the PMI survey. In line with future sales expectations, companies increased stocks. Holdings of finished products rose for the third month in a row in September and at the second-fastest pace in 11-and-a-half years.

But this may well be a one-month wonder. The PMI average for the second quarter of the fiscal year (July-September) stood at 53.8, its lowest since the same period in 2021. With Brent crude oil at $98 per barrel levels and food inflation set to pinch harder, the road ahead for the Indian economy is bumpy.

“The macro-outlook is likely to become more challenging in Q3FY27 (October-December), as the weak and uneven monsoon, alongside rising El Niño risks, could feed into food prices,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services report dated 25 September.

High input costs are adding pressure across transportation, energy and manufacturing activities. In August, inflation measured via the wholesale price index (WPI) surged to around 10%. Inflation measured via the consumer price index (CPI) or retail inflation rose to 4.82% with food inflation at 5.95%.

“The gap between WPI and CPI inflation will remain elevated as long as the West Asia crisis persists,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank. A widening gap between these metrics indicates the weak pricing power of businesses.

Also Read | Flash PMI: Business activity hits three-month high in September

The odds of an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 7 October, are rising. RBI has maintained a pause on interest rates so far in 2026. Morgan Stanley expects RBI to begin hiking in October against its prior expectation of December, and tighten a cumulative 100 basis points (bps) through four consecutive 25 bps hikes, taking the terminal policy rate to 6.25% by April 2027.

Higher food prices, tighter liquidity and elevated borrowing costs would eventually dent customers’ purchasing power, thus weighing on credit-sensitive sectors and consumption. For manufacturers, there is little room to raise prices and protect margins.

Also Read | The week in charts: India-Vietnam trade, tax shortfall, LPG slump

The PMI survey showed that higher prices for electronic components, pharmaceutical items and steel pushed up overall cost burdens in September. The rate of input cost inflation accelerated from August, but remained below its long-run average.

Selling prices also increased at a quicker pace, but the increase was modest. “In Q1FY27, companies were able to pass on some of the rise in input costs to consumers which supported profit growth. The longer the supply-shock persists, companies will continue to pass on input cost pressures to consumers and after a point, sales volume growth could moderate,” Sen Gupta added.

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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketManufacturing PMI’s dead cat bounce

Manufacturing PMI’s dead cat bounce

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read1 Oct 2026, 02:46 PM IST
The PMI sub-index gauging business confidence rose to a four-month high in September.
The PMI sub-index gauging business confidence rose to a four-month high in September.
Summary

The PMI for India's manufacturing sector hit a seven-month high, signaling growth driven by increased demand and job creation. Despite optimism, inflation and rising input costs may hinder future performance

Gift this article

Business momentum in India’s manufacturing sector has taken a U-turn. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a seven-month high of 55.1 in September after hitting a five-year low of 52.8 in August. Faster increases in new orders and output aided recovery and supported job creation. Higher demand for electronic, food, pharmaceutical and textile products drove a sharper increase in new business intakes.

Business momentum in India’s manufacturing sector has taken a U-turn. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a seven-month high of 55.1 in September after hitting a five-year low of 52.8 in August. Faster increases in new orders and output aided recovery and supported job creation. Higher demand for electronic, food, pharmaceutical and textile products drove a sharper increase in new business intakes.

Also Read | The week ahead in numbers: Credit growth, flash PMI, Fed signals
Also Read | The week ahead in numbers: Credit growth, flash PMI, Fed signals

Indian manufacturers upgraded their output forecasts. The PMI sub-index gauging business confidence rose to a four-month high in September. This optimism was underpinned by new enquiries in the pipeline and expectations that demand conditions will remain favourable, said the PMI survey. In line with future sales expectations, companies increased stocks. Holdings of finished products rose for the third month in a row in September and at the second-fastest pace in 11-and-a-half years.

But this may well be a one-month wonder. The PMI average for the second quarter of the fiscal year (July-September) stood at 53.8, its lowest since the same period in 2021. With Brent crude oil at $98 per barrel levels and food inflation set to pinch harder, the road ahead for the Indian economy is bumpy.

“The macro-outlook is likely to become more challenging in Q3FY27 (October-December), as the weak and uneven monsoon, alongside rising El Niño risks, could feed into food prices,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services report dated 25 September.

High input costs are adding pressure across transportation, energy and manufacturing activities. In August, inflation measured via the wholesale price index (WPI) surged to around 10%. Inflation measured via the consumer price index (CPI) or retail inflation rose to 4.82% with food inflation at 5.95%.

“The gap between WPI and CPI inflation will remain elevated as long as the West Asia crisis persists,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank. A widening gap between these metrics indicates the weak pricing power of businesses.

Also Read | Flash PMI: Business activity hits three-month high in September

The odds of an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 7 October, are rising. RBI has maintained a pause on interest rates so far in 2026. Morgan Stanley expects RBI to begin hiking in October against its prior expectation of December, and tighten a cumulative 100 basis points (bps) through four consecutive 25 bps hikes, taking the terminal policy rate to 6.25% by April 2027.

Higher food prices, tighter liquidity and elevated borrowing costs would eventually dent customers’ purchasing power, thus weighing on credit-sensitive sectors and consumption. For manufacturers, there is little room to raise prices and protect margins.

Also Read | The week in charts: India-Vietnam trade, tax shortfall, LPG slump

The PMI survey showed that higher prices for electronic components, pharmaceutical items and steel pushed up overall cost burdens in September. The rate of input cost inflation accelerated from August, but remained below its long-run average.

Selling prices also increased at a quicker pace, but the increase was modest. “In Q1FY27, companies were able to pass on some of the rise in input costs to consumers which supported profit growth. The longer the supply-shock persists, companies will continue to pass on input cost pressures to consumers and after a point, sales volume growth could moderate,” Sen Gupta added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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