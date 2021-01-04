Manufacturing PMI: Inflation’s ugly comeback is an outcome of ultra-easing

“The response to the global pandemic was to provide financing through loan guarantees and green asset financing by the government. We have had quantitative easing programs since 2008, but we have not seen inflation in goods and services because banks were not lending money. This meant that an increase in the money supply did not make it into the real economy. Today, however, after experiencing an economic shock caused by COVID-19, the government response has led to money reaching the real economy," ex-India fund manager Ritesh Jain said in his latest blog.