India’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose from 30.8 in May to 47.2 in June, showed IHS Markit’s latest survey. Even though the seasonally adjusted headline reading has improved, it remains below the crucial 50 mark. This threshold separates contraction from expansion.

Sub-indices including those gauging employment and new orders, remained in the contraction zone as well. The survey report said that since input costs remained low, companies tried to push sales by reducing output prices. Even though companies remained positive towards the 12-month business outlook, the degree of optimism remained far weaker than the historical average.

This rapid jump in the PMI numbers is on the back of gradual restart of businesses in June. However, virus cases continue to rise, though a complete lockdown is not expected, risk of regional lockdowns are high. It should be noted that in his speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendar Modi urged local authorities to ensure stricter compliance of social distancing rules.

So, economists are not reading too much into the June manufacturing PMI data. Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays says, given the weak underlying demand, he remains wary of extrapolating this PMI print into a full recovery cycle.

Similarly, Darren Aw, Asia economist at London-based Capital Economics Ltd says, looking ahead, the recovery is likely to be protracted.

“For a start, the breakdown of the manufacturing PMI suggests that output is recovering faster than employment. While the new orders component jumped from 21.4 in May to 46.4 in June, the employment component only edged up from 42.7 in May to 44.2 in June. A weak labour market will keep a lid on household incomes. The damage to corporate balance sheets caused by the national shutdown will also weigh on the recovery," he said in a report on 1 July.

Meanwhile, the core sector data for eight key industries for May, which was released on Tuesday, showed a softer contraction. According to economists, while the June core sector reading may show some signs of improvement, it would remain in the negative zone. As a result, the index of industrial production (IIP) data would also remain in the negative territory.

