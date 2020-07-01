“For a start, the breakdown of the manufacturing PMI suggests that output is recovering faster than employment. While the new orders component jumped from 21.4 in May to 46.4 in June, the employment component only edged up from 42.7 in May to 44.2 in June. A weak labour market will keep a lid on household incomes. The damage to corporate balance sheets caused by the national shutdown will also weigh on the recovery," he said in a report on 1 July.