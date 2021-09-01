Manufacturing PMI remains a tale of weak growth, slow revival

Manufacturers were relatively less impacted by the pandemic than service providers, but in face of the ongoing uncertainty, economists aren’t too gung-ho on the road ahead. “The bigger worry is the threat of further virus outbreaks. Admittedly, India’s vaccine roll-out has been gathering pace. But at the current pace, it would still take until Q1 next year to fully vaccinate 70% of the population," said Darren Aw, Asia economist at Capital Economist Ltd.