PMI: Consumption fatigue hits manufacturers

Muted expectations

In Q3FY25, the festive and wedding seasons are expected to do a heavy lifting on the demand front, but investors would do well to keep their expectations low. Elara Securities (India) checks for the festive season indicate that the demand was not broad-based, and only certain pockets of consumption fared well. “As such, we do not anticipate a significant turnaround in demand even in Q3FY25," said the 29 November Elara report.