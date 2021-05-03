Manufacturing PMI steady in April, but is this the calm before the storm?

For the ninth month in a row, the headline manufacturing PMI has managed to stay in the expansion zone. But economists caution that this momentum could fast fade considering the way infections are rising in the country. “Note that the surveys are conducted in the middle two weeks of the month. The April reading will therefore not have captured the very latest jump in infections— India became the first country in the world to report more than 400,000 cases in a single day on Saturday—and the further ramping up of containment measures," said economists at Capital Economics Ltd. It should be noted that three states which are key manufacturing hubs—Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, have extended restrictions until the middle of May. Given the shortage of oxygen supply, the government has redirected supplies away from some factories to hospitals. Simply put, tighter restrictions and voluntary social distancing would impact income and consequently demand.

