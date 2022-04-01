March auto volumes preview: Rising fuel prices to weigh on demand

Having said that, CV volumes could see a rise owing to depreciation benefits that will accrue to fleet operators when purchased before the start of next financial year, point out analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report. Also, there are possibilities of increased buying owing to potential price hikes in April in the backdrop of increasing raw material costs. Accordingly, Nomura analysts expect Tata Motors Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd to report 7% and 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in CV volumes respectively.

