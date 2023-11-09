Margin benefits to dip for Apollo Tyres
Summary
- Apollo maintains that sequentially, there has been a marginal improvement in exports, although the environment in key export markets remains challenging.
Apollo Tyres Ltd is riding high on tailwinds from lower input costs. In the September quarter (Q2FY24), consolidated Ebitda margin rose by 160 basis points (bps) sequentially and 650 bps year-on-year to 18.5%. Natural rubber, synthetic rubber and carbon black are the main inputs for tyre makers. Plus, other expenses were lower by 2% year-on-year.