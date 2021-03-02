Margin compression is coming for India’s banks but not yet

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: A bank’s core income is the difference between the interest it pays its depositors and the one it charges its borrowers. The net interest margin has been one of the key indicators of profitability and Indian lenders have seen it improve in the past one year. But this streak of improvement may come to an end soon as credit offtake picks pace.

MUMBAI: A bank’s core income is the difference between the interest it pays its depositors and the one it charges its borrowers. The net interest margin has been one of the key indicators of profitability and Indian lenders have seen it improve in the past one year. But this streak of improvement may come to an end soon as credit offtake picks pace.

Wholesale deposit rates have been on a downward spiral. Private sector banks shed high-cost deposits more than their public sector peers. Their weighted average term deposit rate showed a drop of 89 bps while those for public sector banks fell by 71 bps.

Lending rates on fresh loans have fallen more as incremental retail and small business loans have been priced over the repo rate rather than marginal cost of funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Then how are margins improving?

Despite the fall in lending rates, the spread over deposits rates has remained largely unchanged. The reason - economic environment was uncertain and risk perceptions high after the pandemic hit. Therefore, despite unprecedented surplus liquidity and various other accommodations targeted to reduce the price of credit, banks have not cut pricing on loan products. At the same time, lenders saw their low-cost current and savings account deposits grow faster than before.

All this will likely reverse hereon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crisil Ltd expects loan growth to rise to 9-10% in FY22. Further, the spread between loan and deposit rates are near peak, according to analysts. This could only reduce going ahead. In short, interest rates on loans may not be going up any time soon but those on deposits may start to inch up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}