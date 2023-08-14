Margin delight for Pidilite investors
SummaryEasing raw material prices and operational efficiencies are reasons behind the ongoing gross margin improvement.
Adhesives maker Pidilite Industries Ltd continues to increase its grip on gross margins. In fact, at 49% in the June quarter (Q1FY24) consolidated gross margin hit an eight-quarter high and expanded sharply by over 700 basis points year-on-year. Easing raw material prices and operational efficiencies are reasons behind the ongoing gross margin improvement.