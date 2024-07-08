Margin, deposit pressure likely to spoil banks’ June quarter show
Summary
- The mismatch in credit and deposit growth has been plaguing the sector for a while now. Overall credit growth has been sustaining at around 16% year-on-year, aided by robust demand from the retail segment for housing, personal and consumption loans.
Indian banks are expected to report lackluster earnings growth for the June quarter (Q1FY25), hurt mainly by margin pressures with lenders unable to raise deposits at a pace matching credit expansion. Some early signs of stress were already visible in the Q1 updates of various banks.