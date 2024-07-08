Margin, deposit pressure likely to spoil banks’ June quarter show

“We expect CoD (cost of deposits) to inch up QoQ for most of the banks – also impacted by unfavourable mix (pressure on CASA)," ICICI Securities pointed out. It added that systemic weighted term deposits rates have been inching up, though the pace has become much calibrated. “While a large part of the deposits re-pricing is over, there is a substantial gap (>150bps) in the term deposits rates vs. Jun’22, suggesting upward pressure upon renewal of longer tenure deposits," it said.