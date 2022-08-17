Margin pressure is bottoming out for Apollo Tyres2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 12:52 AM IST
A sustained upside in the stock from the current levels will also depend on how demand pans out
The Apollo Tyres Ltd stock rallied by more than 10% in the last two trading sessions following its June quarter (Q1FY23) earnings announcement on Friday after market hours. The shares continued their move up on Wednesday and hit a 52-week high of ₹261.90 apiece on the NSE.