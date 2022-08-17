Margin pressure is bottoming out for Apollo Tyres

Although its consolidated Ebitda margin at 11.6%, fell by 75 basis points year-on-year in Q1FY23, thanks to price hikes and operating leverage, this metric beat the estimates of analysts. Correction in crude oil and natural rubber prices bodes well for tyre companies. “Margins are close to bottoming out, as the impact of peak crude price will be captured in Q2. Starting Q3, tyre makers will start benefitting from moderation in input costs (rubber, crude). Meanwhile, the industry continues to display good pricing discipline with regular price hikes, even if slightly behind the cost curve," said analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd in a report on 17 August.