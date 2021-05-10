Investors in the Ceat Ltd stock are in for a bumpy ride as input cost inflation has started to impact the tyre maker’s margins, despite price hikes. In the March quarter, consolidated gross margins contracted by 360 basis points (bps) sequentially to 42%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Compared to the year-ago period, gross margins shrank by 370bps. The decline in margins is 150-200bps higher than the Street’s expectations.

Raw material cost per kilogram increased by 8-10% quarter-on-quarter in Q4FY21 due to a sharp surge in the raw material basket, the Ceat management said in a post-earnings conference call. Of this, a 6-7% impact was partially offset by a 3% price hike and the rest was reflected in the contraction in gross margin, it said.

The management said that raw material cost inflation is expected to further increase by around 10% sequentially in Q1FY22. Thus, there is a need for price hikes to maintain margins at the current level, it said. Also, an inferior product mix with a higher share of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment added to the pressure.

Analysts warned of increased margin pressure in the coming quarters. Competitive pressure and demand slowdown because of the second covid wave would make it challenging for Ceat to raise prices further. Ceat did not hike prices in April. The Ceat management has said it will focus on cost-cutting measures to partly offset the impact of cost inflation headwinds. Still, a near-term margin compression is a given, analysts said.

Besides, Ceat’s fresh capital expenditure plan is seen as a short-term dampener. Ceat has announced additional capital expenditure of ₹1,210 crore, which will be spent over the next four years for expansion at its Chennai unit. The rationale for the new capex was to expand market share in the truck and bus radial (TBR) segment and capitalize on the export opportunity.

“As per our estimates, this will increase the TBR capacity by 40% from the existing capacity. This is a very aggressive capacity ramp-up plan by the company to make further inroads into the TBR segment," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 6 May.

While this greenfield expansion would be beneficial in the longer term, for now, it would weigh on the firm’s cash flows, cautioned analysts. Shares of the company ended Friday’s session down 4% on the NSE at ₹1,285. In the past one year, the stock has rallied by 75% and has already surpassed its pre-covid high of ₹1,068 seen in February 2020. Tailwinds of soft commodity prices drove this rally and with raw material cost now turning into a headwind some downside pressure on the stock is likely, analysts said.

