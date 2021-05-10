Margin pressure not the only concern for Ceat’s investors

While this greenfield expansion would be beneficial in the longer term, for now, it would weigh on the firm’s cash flows, cautioned analysts. Shares of the company ended Friday’s session down 4% on the NSE at ₹1,285. In the past one year, the stock has rallied by 75% and has already surpassed its pre-covid high of ₹1,068 seen in February 2020. Tailwinds of soft commodity prices drove this rally and with raw material cost now turning into a headwind some downside pressure on the stock is likely, analysts said.