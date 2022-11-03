Margin pressures, competition cast a chill over Voltas

Against the backdrop of stiff competition and subdued demand, shares of Voltas have declined 29% so far in CY22, compared to the 4% gain of the Nifty 50 index. Voltas’ shares are now flirting with the 52-week low seen in October. One of the key factors worth watching over the next 12-24 months, according to Nuvama Research, is how the Voltas leadership strikes a balance between margins and market share gains (25% target) in the current challenging environment.

