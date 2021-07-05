Margin pressures may offset revenue gains of IT firms in Q1

While robust revenue growth could translate into revenue upgrades, decline in operating margins could keep earnings revisions under check. Rise in attrition, decline in utilization rates and salary hikes are seen as threats to the IT firms’ operating performances in Q1FY22. “We expect Ebit margin to remain under pressure across firms due to the salary hike cycle, moderation in utilization, uptick in attrition and higher recruitment costs as the war for talent intensifies. Though the demand environment stays strong, supply-side challenges might impact margins," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

