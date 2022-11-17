Margin revival crucial for Pidilite

Pidilite’s management has guided its Ebitda margin to breach the 20% mark by Q4FY23. Even so, inflation has hurt the company’s track record of solid earnings growth. So far, Pidilite has increased prices by only 75% of raw material cost inflation to be competitive. The management feels there is no need to increase prices further. On the contrary, in the B2B segment, prices are expected to be cut.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}