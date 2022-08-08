Margin  rise  may  add to Nykaa’s  glam

Further, it launched Nykaa Everyday’s value proposition, which is a one-stop destination for everyday beauty and personal care needs. This would drive consumer interaction with the platform. “We believe success will not be easy as Nykaa is not the cheapest place for BPC products and neither does Nykaa solve authenticity issues. Second, Nykaa’s entry in eB2B business will help it get scale, but may have lower value creation than the core business," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 7 August.