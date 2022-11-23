Margin shines aside, IT faces cloudy forecast1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 12:22 AM IST
Better-than-expected margin performance in the September quarter (Q2FY23) is a breather for nervous IT investors
Fears of a potential global recession have robbed information technology (IT) stocks of the sheen they enjoyed at the peak of the pandemic aided by accelerated digitization and cloud adoption. In this backdrop, it’s not surprising that the Nifty IT index has fallen by almost 24% so far in CY22 and is the worst performing among NSE’s sectoral indices.