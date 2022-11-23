Margin shines aside, IT faces cloudy forecast

On an aggregate basis, Ebit margins for tier-I IT companies rose 90 basis points (bps) sequentially, showed an analysis by Ambit Capital. One basis point is 0.01%. Excluding Wipro, Q2FY23 margins across tier-I IT companies exceeded consensus estimates by 20-100bps, said the Ambit report on 15 November. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, margins of these companies fell. Tier-II firms showed better resilience with aggregate margins rising by 30bps sequentially and 10bps y-o-y. “This should provide some comfort and pave the way for a pause in the sector’s earnings downgrades, if not an immediate reversal," said Kumar Rakesh, a senior technology analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India. The depreciation of the rupee in the quarter has helped margins and margin outlook to a certain extent, he said. Kumar sees a weaker rupee boosting margins in Q3FY23 as well, typically considered a weak quarter for the sector due to furloughs.

