Margin sparkles for Titan in Q2

Titan Co. Ltd has so far managed to shield itself from the general demand slowdown. The firm’s pre-quarter update for the three months ended 30 September (Q2 FY24) had shed light on revenue and operational performance. The jewellery business stayed resilient, clocking 19% year-on-year growth in revenue excluding sale of bullion, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Thus, when the company announced results on Friday, the spotlight was on jewellery margin. Jewellery is Titan’s mainstay business with revenue of ₹8,575 crore in Q2 excluding bullion sales, which formed around 85% of the company’s standalone revenues. Fortunately for investors, jewellery Ebit margin adjusting for bullion sales came in better-than-expectations at 14.1%. True, it is lower than the 15.3% margin seen in Q2 FY23, but remember the company had seen certain one-off gains last year that were not sustainable.

Ebit is short for earnings before interest and taxes. Improved share of studded jewellery in the mix to 33% in Q2FY24 from 32% in Q2FY23, helped the company fare better on the margin front this year. There was also a material beneficial impact of the shift in the “Shradh" period—when sales are typically slow—to October this year from September last year.

The other encouraging bit is that the adverse effect of the fall in diamond prices is expected to be limited for Titan, according to the management. Diamond prices have come down meaningfully in the higher caratage category, especially solitaires. In keeping with this, Titan has done small corrections in pricing. Solitaires form a small portion of Titan’s studded portfolio so the overall impact on margin is not expected to be material. Still, to that extent, the company expects some minor margin dilution over the six to seven months. The company has maintained jewellery margin guidance at 12-13%.

On the demand front, the ongoing December quarter is crucial as it would have the positive influence of festival sales. Even so, the shift of the Shradh period to October combined with the elevated gold prices are factors that may play spoilsport on growth for the quarter.

To be sure, investors are sitting on smart returns. Titan’s shares are flirting with their 52-week highs and have risen by 26% so far in 2023. The valuations of Titan’s shares have been steep for a while now amid the company’s strong execution and capability to deliver on growth. Based on Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ earnings per share estimates for FY25, the stock trades at 54.6 times.

Going ahead, store additions would also drive revenue growth, but a slowdown in demand remains a chief risk. Competition, too, is heating up and remains a concern. Against this backdrop, if Titan can beat the demand blues by registering decent revenue growth and simultaneously maintain a good margin show, the stock’s high valuations could well find support.