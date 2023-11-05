Margin sparkles for Titan in Q2
SummaryTitan Co. Ltd's jewellery business continues to perform well with a 19% YoY growth in revenue in Q2 FY24. Jewellery Ebit margin of 14.1% is better-than-expected. Titan expects limited impact from falling diamond prices and maintains jewellery margin guidance at 12-13%.
Titan Co. Ltd has so far managed to shield itself from the general demand slowdown. The firm’s pre-quarter update for the three months ended 30 September (Q2 FY24) had shed light on revenue and operational performance. The jewellery business stayed resilient, clocking 19% year-on-year growth in revenue excluding sale of bullion, which is nothing to sneeze at.