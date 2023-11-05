Margin sparkles for Titan in Q2

The other encouraging bit is that the adverse effect of the fall in diamond prices is expected to be limited for Titan, according to the management. Diamond prices have come down meaningfully in the higher caratage category, especially solitaires. In keeping with this, Titan has done small corrections in pricing. Solitaires form a small portion of Titan’s studded portfolio so the overall impact on margin is not expected to be material. Still, to that extent, the company expects some minor margin dilution over the six to seven months. The company has maintained jewellery margin guidance at 12-13%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}