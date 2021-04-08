Margins at Asian Paints may fade before impact of price hike shows

“Surprisingly, demand has held up well for the sector, dealer checks are pointing to yet another quarter of more than 20% plus volume growth for decorative paints. With strong demand and cost inflation, there was anxiety among investors about the delay in price hikes by Asian Paints. So, this is sentimentally positive, but it will take time to reflect in earnings," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity. But this may not be enough to tackle the cost pressure. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd are of the view that Asian Paints would need a 4-5% price hike to offset a margin decline. Meanwhile, Asian Paints is expected to report robust volumes in Q4FY21. Analysts are also expecting the company to have gained more market share from the unorganized sector. Still, they find the stock’s valuations stretched. “Asian Paints trades at 70 times FY22E price-to-earnings, at a premium to the historical average and leaves little room for error," said the Jefferies report dated 1 April.

