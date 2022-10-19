Margins key to UltraTech stock

The price of international petcoke eased for a brief period during the quarter to $170/tonne, but has now bounced back to more than $205/tonne, the UltraTech management said. Still, petcoke prices are much lower than that of coal. Imported coal prices are trading at around $300/tonne. The cost of these fuels is not expected to rise sharply, but the management expects them to remain high. Investors weren’t particularly thrilled despite the bright spots. UltraTech’s shares rose just 0.8% on Wednesday on NSE. This neutral reaction is understandable as the Street has already factored in a weak performance by cement makers in Q2, said analysts. Investors also noted that improvement in operating margins is likely in the fiscal second half and would be gradual. “A widely-held expectation is that cost pressures for the company should come off from Q3FY23 onward. Any disappointment on that front would be a sentiment dampener. As UltraTech is the sector leader, its ability to take adequate price hikes is a crucial monitor," said Rajesh Ravi, institutional analyst, cement, at HDFC Securities.