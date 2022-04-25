Margins of FMCG cos to remain on the edge

“FMCG companies in FY22 faced inflation and have already saved on fixed costs and cut back on maintenance advertising spends. As such, they do not have enough levers to manage operating margins in the medium term as most of the selling and general expenses are also inflationary in FY23," said Manoj Menon, head of research, ICICI Securities. Incremental inflation poses challenges, Menon said. “There would be adverse effects of price elasticity and the companies would be cautious in passing on all of the rise in input costs as it would weigh on demand," he said.

