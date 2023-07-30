At Marico, spotlight’s on margin

At Marico, spotlight’s on margin2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Marico’s intent to diversify its portfolio can aid in the upward trajectory of the margin. Revenue contribution from high margin foods and premium personal care segment (including digital-first brands) is likely to touch 20% in FY24 from 15% in FY23.
New Delhi: Marico Ltd is expecting volumes to recover gradually, but it is the margin outlook that it is more confident about. The company expects Ebitda margin to expand by more than 150 basis points (bps) in FY24 to around 20%.
