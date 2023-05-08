Marico stock shines after Q4 results as margin beats expectations1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Marico expects volume led growth in the domestic business. Also, the commodity cost environment is encouraging
Marico Ltd ended FY23 on a strong note, showcasing better-than-expected margin performance in the March quarter (Q4FY23), which sent shares soaring 9% in Monday’s morning trade.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×