Marico Ltd ended FY23 on a strong note, showcasing better-than-expected margin performance in the March quarter (Q4FY23), which sent shares soaring 9% in Monday’s morning trade.

Copra prices moderated the company’s raw material basket, contributing to a 294 basis points (bps) YoY gross margin expansion to 47.4%. This surpassed Kotak Institutional Equities’ estimate of 45.8%.

The Parachute Coconut Oil segment saw a 9% growth after five quarters of muted performance, driven by copra prices and consumer price stability. The value-added hair oils (VAHO) portfolio also impressed, growing by 13% in value terms, outperforming peers Dabur India Ltd (-3%) and Bajaj Consumer Ltd (10%). However, Saffola Edible Oils witnessed a mid-single digit volume decline.

Marico’s domestic business achieved 5% volume growth, while revenue rose a muted 2% year-on-year to Rs1683 crore, thanks to price cuts taken in Parachute and Saffola. The international business thrived in Q4, with a 16% constant currency growth.

What’s more, the outlook is promising. Marico expects volume-led growth in the domestic business. Also, the commodity cost environment is encouraging. Further, Marico is confident of maintaining double-digit growth momentum in FY24. It sees gross margin expand by 200-250bps and operating margin rise by more than 100bps in FY24 as ad spends are set to rise. In FY23, gross margin was 45.2% and operating margin was 18.5%.

“Margin outlook is strong, led by benign input prices, which should allow investments into high growth portfolio," said Jefferies’ analysts in a report on 7 May. Moreover, the company sees rural weakness bottoming out, potentially boosting volume growth.

Marico is also seeing traction in new categories like foods, personal care, and digital-first brands. “The much-needed diversification is gathering momentum in the foods and digital-first brands. If sustained, this can lead to higher multiples for Marico as compared to the past," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 6 May.

Considering the broking firm’s earnings estimate for FY25, the Marico stock trades at 40 times. After accounting for today’s rise, shares of Marico are down by only 4% from their 52-week high of ₹554.35 apiece seen in September.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vineetha Sampath Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism. Read more from this author