Marico stock shines after Q4 results as margin beats expectations

Marico Ltd ended FY23 on a strong note, showcasing better-than-expected margin performance in the March quarter (Q4FY23), which sent shares soaring 9% in Monday’s morning trade.
Copra prices moderated the company’s raw material basket, contributing to a 294 basis points (bps) YoY gross margin expansion to 47.4%. This surpassed Kotak Institutional Equities’ estimate of 45.8%.
The Parachute Coconut Oil segment saw a 9% growth after five quarters of muted performance, driven by copra prices and consumer price stability. The value-added hair oils (VAHO) portfolio also impressed, growing by 13% in value terms, outperforming peers Dabur India Ltd (-3%) and Bajaj Consumer Ltd (10%). However, Saffola Edible Oils witnessed a mid-single digit volume decline.
Marico’s domestic business achieved 5% volume growth, while revenue rose a muted 2% year-on-year to Rs1683 crore, thanks to price cuts taken in Parachute and Saffola. The international business thrived in Q4, with a 16% constant currency growth.
What’s more, the outlook is promising. Marico expects volume-led growth in the domestic business. Also, the commodity cost environment is encouraging. Further, Marico is confident of maintaining double-digit growth momentum in FY24. It sees gross margin expand by 200-250bps and operating margin rise by more than 100bps in FY24 as ad spends are set to rise. In FY23, gross margin was 45.2% and operating margin was 18.5%.
“Margin outlook is strong, led by benign input prices, which should allow investments into high growth portfolio," said Jefferies’ analysts in a report on 7 May. Moreover, the company sees rural weakness bottoming out, potentially boosting volume growth.
Marico is also seeing traction in new categories like foods, personal care, and digital-first brands. “The much-needed diversification is gathering momentum in the foods and digital-first brands. If sustained, this can lead to higher multiples for Marico as compared to the past," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 6 May.
Considering the broking firm’s earnings estimate for FY25, the Marico stock trades at 40 times. After accounting for today’s rise, shares of Marico are down by only 4% from their 52-week high of ₹554.35 apiece seen in September.