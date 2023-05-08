Marico stock shines after Q4 results as margin beats expectations

What’s more, the outlook is promising. Marico expects volume-led growth in the domestic business. Also, the commodity cost environment is encouraging. Further, Marico is confident of maintaining double-digit growth momentum in FY24. It sees gross margin expand by 200-250bps and operating margin rise by more than 100bps in FY24 as ad spends are set to rise. In FY23, gross margin was 45.2% and operating margin was 18.5%.