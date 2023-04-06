Dabur’s domestic biz prospects hinge on rural demand revival2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:46 PM IST
A rebound in demand in rural India will be crucial for Dabur, as it derives a bulk of its revenue from these regions.
Fast-moving consumer goods companies Marico Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Dabur India Ltd have released their pre-quarter update for the three months ended 31 March (Q4FY23). Shares of Marico and Godrej have been flattish since the business update. However, Dabur’s shares fell 4% on Thursday as the update lagged investor expectations with margins being a key disappointment. Overall, the update paves way for earnings cut for FY23.
