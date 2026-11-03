Marico’s profits roar back. Can it sustain gains beyond copra windfall?

Marico’s investors have reason to change their mind after the September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings announced post-market hours on Monday. The stock gained about 8% on Tuesday. Recall that the stock had slumped 9% after its Q1 results.
The turnaround in sentiment has come on the back of market-share gains and a sharp recovery in profitability, with consolidated Ebitda growing 27% year-on-year, the fastest growth in 50 quarters, as per Marico. The Ebitda margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 18.2%, benefiting from softening of copra prices year-on-year.