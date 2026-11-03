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Marico’s profits roar back. Can it sustain gains beyond copra windfall?

Ananya Roy
3 min read3 Nov 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Parachute coconut oil recorded 13% volume growth, its strongest in 22 quarters, taking volume market share above 60%.
Parachute coconut oil recorded 13% volume growth, its strongest in 22 quarters, taking volume market share above 60%.(Mint)
Summary

With revenue missing estimates and commodity prices remaining a wild card, the question is whether this optimism can last.

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Marico’s investors have reason to change their mind after the September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings announced post-market hours on Monday. The stock gained about 8% on Tuesday. Recall that the stock had slumped 9% after its Q1 results.

Marico’s investors have reason to change their mind after the September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings announced post-market hours on Monday. The stock gained about 8% on Tuesday. Recall that the stock had slumped 9% after its Q1 results.

The turnaround in sentiment has come on the back of market-share gains and a sharp recovery in profitability, with consolidated Ebitda growing 27% year-on-year, the fastest growth in 50 quarters, as per Marico. The Ebitda margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 18.2%, benefiting from softening of copra prices year-on-year.

The turnaround in sentiment has come on the back of market-share gains and a sharp recovery in profitability, with consolidated Ebitda growing 27% year-on-year, the fastest growth in 50 quarters, as per Marico. The Ebitda margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 18.2%, benefiting from softening of copra prices year-on-year.

But with revenue missing estimates and commodity prices remaining a wild card, the question is whether this optimism can last. Consolidated revenue grew 13% year-on-year in Q2, while net profit rose faster at 31% to 550 crore. India underlying volume growth stood at 10% and revenue growth was 9%, reflecting healthy demand and improving distribution.

More than 95% of the portfolio gained or sustained market share and penetration on a moving annual total basis. Traditional and organized trade grew in double-digits, while quick commerce gained momentum, making up for the uneven growth reported in mainstay Parachute coconut oil and Saffola edible oil products.

Also Read | Marico eyes strong FY27 volume growth after best Q1 in five years

Parachute delivered 13% volume growth—the strongest in 22 quarters—taking its volume market share beyond 60%. However, value growth was barely 1%, as price cuts to pass on lower copra costs supported volumes but constrained realizations.

Saffola saw high single-digit volume decline despite 6% revenue growth. Rationalization of lower-margin variants and pricing interventions may improve profitability, but reviving volumes remains important. Parachute and Saffola together accounted for half of Marico’s India revenue.

Value-added hair oils continued to impress with 21% value growth, and the foods business grew 45%, crossing an annualized revenue run-rate of 1,500 crore. Premium personal care and digital-first brands are also scaling up, targeted at 27% of India revenue by FY27, up from 23% in FY26. This should strengthen domestic growth engines beyond its traditional franchises.

Overseas markets

International revenue grew 23% in rupee terms, with constant-currency growth of 13%. Vietnam grew 22% and Middle East and North Africa 15%, making up for Bangladesh's subdued 5% growth amid persistent inflation and mellow demand. Marico expects non-Bangladesh markets to account for 65% of international revenue by FY30, versus about 55% in FY26.

Gross margin expanded about 600 bps year-on-year to 48.1%, aided by copra prices falling 35% from their previous peak and a favourable product mix. This opened up room for higher brand-building expenses without taking a hit on Ebitda margins.

Advertising and promotion (A&P) expenses increased 44% to 451 crore, or 11.6% of sales, the highest in a decade. With A&P spending expected at 10-10.5% of sales, organic revival of demand will be critical, particularly as benign copra prices offer only partial protection against inflation in crude oil-linked derivatives and vegetable oils. Geopolitical uncertainty and weather-related supply disruptions remain risks.

Still, the management is hopeful of achieving its FY30 revenue target of 20,000 crore in FY29 itself, if the current momentum is sustained. Thanks to a favourable product mix, stronger Parachute volumes, and improving profitability of foods and digital-first portfolios, Ebitda growth guidance has also been pushed up to the mid-twenties from the high-teens earlier.

“Earnings upgrade is a rare case in such a challenging environment. Limited consumer companies across discretionary and non-discretionary could achieve such earnings delivery over the next 12-months,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The stock trades at 41 times FY28 earnings, according to Bloomberg estimates, and that’s not exactly cheap.

Also Read | Marico eyes ₹20k cr revenue by FY30, bets on new growth levers
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HomeMarketsMark To MarketMarico’s profits roar back. Can it sustain gains beyond copra windfall?

Marico’s profits roar back. Can it sustain gains beyond copra windfall?

Ananya Roy
3 min read3 Nov 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Parachute coconut oil recorded 13% volume growth, its strongest in 22 quarters, taking volume market share above 60%.
Parachute coconut oil recorded 13% volume growth, its strongest in 22 quarters, taking volume market share above 60%.(Mint)
Summary

With revenue missing estimates and commodity prices remaining a wild card, the question is whether this optimism can last.

Gift this article

Marico’s investors have reason to change their mind after the September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings announced post-market hours on Monday. The stock gained about 8% on Tuesday. Recall that the stock had slumped 9% after its Q1 results.

Marico’s investors have reason to change their mind after the September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings announced post-market hours on Monday. The stock gained about 8% on Tuesday. Recall that the stock had slumped 9% after its Q1 results.

The turnaround in sentiment has come on the back of market-share gains and a sharp recovery in profitability, with consolidated Ebitda growing 27% year-on-year, the fastest growth in 50 quarters, as per Marico. The Ebitda margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 18.2%, benefiting from softening of copra prices year-on-year.

The turnaround in sentiment has come on the back of market-share gains and a sharp recovery in profitability, with consolidated Ebitda growing 27% year-on-year, the fastest growth in 50 quarters, as per Marico. The Ebitda margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 18.2%, benefiting from softening of copra prices year-on-year.

But with revenue missing estimates and commodity prices remaining a wild card, the question is whether this optimism can last. Consolidated revenue grew 13% year-on-year in Q2, while net profit rose faster at 31% to 550 crore. India underlying volume growth stood at 10% and revenue growth was 9%, reflecting healthy demand and improving distribution.

More than 95% of the portfolio gained or sustained market share and penetration on a moving annual total basis. Traditional and organized trade grew in double-digits, while quick commerce gained momentum, making up for the uneven growth reported in mainstay Parachute coconut oil and Saffola edible oil products.

Also Read | Marico eyes strong FY27 volume growth after best Q1 in five years

Parachute delivered 13% volume growth—the strongest in 22 quarters—taking its volume market share beyond 60%. However, value growth was barely 1%, as price cuts to pass on lower copra costs supported volumes but constrained realizations.

Saffola saw high single-digit volume decline despite 6% revenue growth. Rationalization of lower-margin variants and pricing interventions may improve profitability, but reviving volumes remains important. Parachute and Saffola together accounted for half of Marico’s India revenue.

Value-added hair oils continued to impress with 21% value growth, and the foods business grew 45%, crossing an annualized revenue run-rate of 1,500 crore. Premium personal care and digital-first brands are also scaling up, targeted at 27% of India revenue by FY27, up from 23% in FY26. This should strengthen domestic growth engines beyond its traditional franchises.

Overseas markets

International revenue grew 23% in rupee terms, with constant-currency growth of 13%. Vietnam grew 22% and Middle East and North Africa 15%, making up for Bangladesh's subdued 5% growth amid persistent inflation and mellow demand. Marico expects non-Bangladesh markets to account for 65% of international revenue by FY30, versus about 55% in FY26.

Gross margin expanded about 600 bps year-on-year to 48.1%, aided by copra prices falling 35% from their previous peak and a favourable product mix. This opened up room for higher brand-building expenses without taking a hit on Ebitda margins.

Advertising and promotion (A&P) expenses increased 44% to 451 crore, or 11.6% of sales, the highest in a decade. With A&P spending expected at 10-10.5% of sales, organic revival of demand will be critical, particularly as benign copra prices offer only partial protection against inflation in crude oil-linked derivatives and vegetable oils. Geopolitical uncertainty and weather-related supply disruptions remain risks.

Still, the management is hopeful of achieving its FY30 revenue target of 20,000 crore in FY29 itself, if the current momentum is sustained. Thanks to a favourable product mix, stronger Parachute volumes, and improving profitability of foods and digital-first portfolios, Ebitda growth guidance has also been pushed up to the mid-twenties from the high-teens earlier.

“Earnings upgrade is a rare case in such a challenging environment. Limited consumer companies across discretionary and non-discretionary could achieve such earnings delivery over the next 12-months,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The stock trades at 41 times FY28 earnings, according to Bloomberg estimates, and that’s not exactly cheap.

Also Read | Marico eyes ₹20k cr revenue by FY30, bets on new growth levers
Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketMarico’s profits roar back. Can it sustain gains beyond copra windfall?
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