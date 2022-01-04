Marico Ltd’s shares fell by about 2% on NSE on Tuesday, a day when the benchmark Nifty50 index rose 1%. Investors seem to be a tad discouraged by the company’s update on operating performance and demand trends for the three months ended December (Q3FY22).

The company said consolidated revenue growth was in the low teens. Indeed, a reasonably higher base posed a challenge here, with Q3FY21 revenue growth at 16.3% year-on-year. Marico’s domestic volumes were flat in Q3 compared with 8% growth seen in Q2. Plus, the base was high with 15% volume growth in Q3FY21. Parachute coconut oil saw a muted quarter. Analysts reckon, in general, consumer staples firms may put up a muted show on volumes in Q3 as rural slowdown and price hikes affect demand.

View Full Image Slipping away

Additionally, Marico’s international business saw high-teen constant currency growth on a healthy base. The company said, among key inputs, copra prices were rangebound for most of Q3 before correcting towards the end of the quarter. Marico expects Q3 gross margin to rise sequentially but remain lower year-on-year. Further, operating margin is expected to be near the levels of the preceding quarter (Q2) when it was at 17.5%. Some analysts were expecting the company to do slightly better on this front. Note that operating margin in Q3FY21 stood at 19.5%.

To be sure, there is optimism on margin improvement prospects going forward. “Both Marico’s key raw materials (copra and edible oil) are witnessing deflationary trends, and Marico will likely be one of the few FMCG companies to not see any pressure on gross profit margin from 4QFY22 onwards," said analysts from Nomura in a note to clients. The brokerage expects distribution expansion in rural markets to improve visibility for medium-term growth for Marico.

Meanwhile, worries about demand slowdown and the broader stock market fall from highs have weighed on investor sentiment. Marico’s shares fell by 17% from their 52-week high in October. Even so, 2021 did not disappoint, with the shares appreciating by 27%, comfortably beating the Nifty FMCG index, which rose by 10% last year. But valuations are not demanding yet and look better versus other consumer peers. Marico’s shares trade at around 42 times FY23 earnings per share estimates of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. As such, growth in core segments and foods portfolio are key monitorables for the stock.

