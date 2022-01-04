Why Marico's investors are getting antsy

Meanwhile, worries about demand slowdown and the broader stock market fall from highs have weighed on investor sentiment. Marico’s shares fell by 17% from their 52-week high in October. Even so, 2021 did not disappoint, with the shares appreciating by 27%, comfortably beating the Nifty FMCG index, which rose by 10% last year. But valuations are not demanding yet and look better versus other consumer peers. Marico’s shares trade at around 42 times FY23 earnings per share estimates of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. As such, growth in core segments and foods portfolio are key monitorables for the stock.