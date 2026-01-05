Shares of Marico Ltd shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹768.05 on Monday, as its December-quarter (Q3FY26) update suggests the worst of margin pressures may be behind. Copra prices have eased roughly 30% from their peaks and are expected to trend lower in the coming months, ahead of the flush season. While margins may still decline year-on-year, they are likely to rise sequentially after hitting multi-quarter lows in Q2.
Marico Q3 performance shows margin stability amid falling copra prices
SummaryMargins are set to recover sequentially as falling copra prices ease cost pressures, but year-on-year pressure and volatile copra prices could cap gains.
