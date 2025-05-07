Marico’s margin pain will linger for some time
SummaryGross margin slipped 300 basis points year-on-year to 48.6% in Q4. Ebitda margin shrank 236 bps to 16.8%—the lowest in two years—as copra and vegetable oil prices stayed stubbornly high.
Marico Ltd’s performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25) has sharpened the market’s focus on its pivot to newer growth engines, which have done well even as margin headwinds loom. While the results were largely in line with expectations, Marico’s roadmap for recovery and its push to revive core volumes is encouraging.