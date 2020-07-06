Before Marico Ltd released its June quarterly update on Friday evening, its shares reached their highest in 2020. In early deals on Monday though, the stock lost more than 2% on a day when the Nifty 50 index increased by 1%.

The company’s update offers a peek into how the June quarter shaped up amidst the covid-19 crisis. Marico’s domestic volumes last quarter are expected to decline in low teens on a year-on-year basis. India business accounted for as much as 77% of its turnover in financial year 2020. True, covid-19 led disruptions weighed on June quarter sales. Note that the performance was also considerably skewed owing to the high base of last year’s June quarter, which contributed about 31% of annual sales. Performance of value added hair oils was adversely affected. However, the foods portfolio has done well helped by the higher in-home consumption to an extent. Marico’s remaining revenues come from the international markets, which saw a mid-single digit decline in constant currency terms in Q1.

The company expects overall revenue to decline in double digits. Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd forecasts June quarter revenues to decline by about 15%. “Ebitda decline is estimated at 8% year-on-year with a similar decline in earnings," wrote Jefferies analysts in a report on 5 July. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; a key measure of profitability.

Cost control and rationalisation of advertising & promotion spends in a few discretionary portfolios are expected to facilitate Ebitda margin expansion for the June quarter. For financial year 2020, Marico’s Ebitda margin stood at 20%.

According to analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, “Marico has a more resilient portfolio of products than peers to withstand the covid-19 led sales and earnings decline in financial year 2021." The broking firm added, “This is possible on account of recovery seen in Parachute volumes prior to the covid-19 outbreak, successful turnaround and strong growth in Saffola edible oils and foods, and better outlook for the international business versus peers."

However, valuations leave little room for meaningful upsides. Currently, the stock trades at nearly 38 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022.

