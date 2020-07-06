Marico’s June quarter update shows covid-19 impact; signs of recovery ahead

The company’s update offers a peek into how the June quarter shaped up amidst the covid-19 crisis. Marico’s domestic volumes last quarter are expected to decline in low teens on a year-on-year basis. India business accounted for as much as 77% of its turnover in financial year 2020. True, covid-19 led disruptions weighed on June quarter sales. Note that the performance was also considerably skewed owing to the high base of last year’s June quarter, which contributed about 31% of annual sales. Performance of value added hair oils was adversely affected. However, the foods portfolio has done well helped by the higher in-home consumption to an extent. Marico’s remaining revenues come from the international markets, which saw a mid-single digit decline in constant currency terms in Q1.