Marico sees near-term headwinds on margins, but sales outlook is decent

The Marico Ltd stock has also participated in the so-called catch-up rally in recent months. Since October-end, the stock has risen nearly 13%. What’s more, valuations don’t appear expensive vis-à-vis some other consumer shares, point out analysts. The stock currently trades at 41 times estimated earnings for FY22, based on Bloomberg data.

Marico has performed reasonably well so far in FY21. For the half year ending September (H1FY21), consolidated revenue fell 2% year-on-year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin stood at 21.9%. Ebitda margin in the June quarter was robust at 24.3%, which dropped to 19.6% in the September quarter.

Even so, margins are expected to moderate in second half of the fiscal (H2FY21)compared to H1FY21, primarily due to an increase in key raw material prices. Pawan Agrawal, chief financial officer at Marico said, “Over the past two-three months, copra and edible oil prices have seen significant inflation, in the range of 20-30% on a year-on-year basis. To be able to cope with this to some extent, we have reduced some of the promotional offers on the flagship brand, Parachute, and taken selective price increases in the Saffola Oils portfolio."

Nonetheless, the company has maintained its Ebitda margin guidance of 20% for FY21. That’s not bad at all.

In the September quarter, gross profit margin declined by 163 basis points year-on-year owing to high input costs. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. However, Ebitda margin had expanded marginally as Marico kept a check on operating costs.

Overall, it is encouraging that volume outlook for H2FY21 is better. Recall that India business volumes had declined by 3% in H1FY21. According to Agrawal, this measure is likely to grow in double digits in the second half, provided that India doesn’t witness a second wave of covid-19.

A favourable base helps here, as domestic volumes had declined in the December and March quarters of FY20.

Meanwhile, the outlook on Marico’s foods portfolio is strong with the company seeing healthy traction helped by entry into newer categories. The foods category is poised to clock revenues worth ₹450-500 crore by FY22, up from less than ₹200 crore in FY20. What also augurs well is that medium term outlook on copra prices is better. “More recently, copra prices have corrected from the highs and we expect further easing in prices from Q4FY21 onwards," says Agrawal.

Having said that, given the stock’s recent appreciation, it appears like investors are factoring in some of the good news into the price, at least for now.

