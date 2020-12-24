Marico sees near-term headwinds on margins, but sales outlook is decent

Even so, margins are expected to moderate in second half of the fiscal (H2FY21)compared to H1FY21, primarily due to an increase in key raw material prices. Pawan Agrawal, chief financial officer at Marico said, “Over the past two-three months, copra and edible oil prices have seen significant inflation, in the range of 20-30% on a year-on-year basis. To be able to cope with this to some extent, we have reduced some of the promotional offers on the flagship brand, Parachute, and taken selective price increases in the Saffola Oils portfolio."