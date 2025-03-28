Markets
Marico’s resilience faces a test as costs rise
Summary
- Marico has outperformed its FMCG peers despite inflationary pressures, but rising input costs and competitive pricing battles could test its margins and growth momentum. Can its premiumization push and digital expansion offset these headwinds?
Marico Ltd has held up better than its FMCG peers amid muted urban demand. While the Nifty FMCG index has dropped 19% over the past six months, Marico’s stock has declined by just 6%, reflecting its relative resilience.
