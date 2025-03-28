Marico’s resilience faces a test as costs rise

The company has maintained its FY25 Ebitda margin guidance of about 20%. For 9MFY25, the margin stood at 20.7%. Copra prices are expected to ease by early Q1FY26, but until then, Marico’s margins may stay under pressure. The company is banking on strong pricing growth in Q4FY25 and Q1FY26, with some respite likely from Q2FY26 as the effect of last year’s price hikes wanes.