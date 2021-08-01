Marico stock at a new high despite gross margin pressures in June qtr

Moving ahead, the outlook is decent. “Ongoing topline growth momentum in each of its core segments, significantly higher growth rates as well as targets in the foods portfolio, and ₹450-500 crore now targeted from its ‘digital-first’ range of products are highly encouraging developments for a business that had only about 6% sales CAGR over FY15-20, before reporting double-digit growth in FY21," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 31 July.