Marico's margin to be on slippery slope despite healthy demand outlook
Summary
Marico Ltd's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹764.65 after a 31% revenue increase to ₹3,482 crore in Q2FY26. Despite challenges from high input costs, the company anticipates double-digit Ebitda growth in H2FY26, with margins expected to improve by FY27.
The Marico Ltd stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹764.65 on the NSE on Monday after its consolidated revenue surged 31% year-on-year to ₹3,482 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26), led by broad-based growth across product categories.
