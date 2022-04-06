Marico stock slips as Q4 update signals muted demand

“This is likely to sustain beyond FY23 as well, propelled by: ongoing topline growth momentum in each of Marico's core segments; significantly higher growth rates as well as targets in the foods portfolio; and the ₹450 crore to ₹500 crore targeted from its 'digital first' range of products," said analysts at Motilal Oswal in a report on 5 April. “The much-needed diversification could lead to higher multiples than in the past."