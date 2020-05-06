The Marico Ltd stock rose 4.3% on Tuesday, while the Nifty 50 index declined by nearly 1%. What explains investor optimism despite the company’s 7% year-on-year drop in consolidated revenues for the March quarter?

Marico’s profit margin performance has been encouraging, say analysts. Gross profit margin expanded by 23 basis points over the same period last year to 49.3%.

“Despite the price cuts in Parachute and weaker mix, gross margins were marginally up," wrote Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd analysts in a report on 4 May. Parachute is Marico’s flagship coconut oil brand.

Healthy show

Further, Ebitda margin also increased by 58 basis points to 18.9%, primarily helped by the reduction in advertising and sales promotion (A&P) expenses. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Ebitda declined by 4.4%, looking a shade better than the revenue drop. Even so, weakness in Parachute and value-added hair oil segment was offset to an extent by Saffola (refined edible oils), thus offering some cushion to overall revenue. To be sure, covid-19-led disruptions had already kept expectations low on the revenue front. As such, Marico’s 3% drop in domestic volume growth doesn’t look bad.

Note that larger consumer staples peer, Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s volume fell by 7% in the March quarter. “It would be premature to celebrate this relative better performance, as one will have to watch how the June quarter pans out," said an analyst, requesting anonymity.

Overall, for the March quarter, Marico’s pre-tax and exceptional item profit declined by 3%. Going ahead, the high degree of uncertainty on demand revival due to covid-19 outbreak will lead to a gradual recovery in sales from the near-term perspective.

“Saffola’s growth has improved, but a revival in Parachute and value-added hair oils is likely to be slower due to the disruption, which limits upsides to our earnings forecasts," added Emkay analysts.

It helps margin outlook that input costs are expected to be comparatively benign. “Management expects flat Ebitda margins in FY21 led by a tight cost control, and expects about 100 basis points reduction in A&P spends," said Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd analysts. For FY20, Ebitda margin stood at 20%.

Despite Tuesday’s gains, the Marico stock is about 25% lower than its 52-week highs seen last September. According to Bloomberg, the stock trades at 34 times estimated earnings for FY21. While this may appear lower compared to valuations of other consumer firms, muted demand conditions may keep meaningful appreciation at bay in the near future.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated